Sioux City stays hot with victory over Des Moines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers had won 3 straight games coming into their matchup today against the Des Moines Buccaneers who were looking to bounce back after a loss to Dubuque.

The Muskies made that four wins in a row after defeating Des Moines 4-1 at the Tyson Events Center.

It was CrossCheck Cancer night at the Tyson and the rink was died purple.

The Muskies got a quick goal to start the game from Charlie Schoen and jumped out to a 1-0 lead. Which they would hold on to for the first period.

Des Moines lone goal came early in the second when Tanner Latsch beat Axel Mangbo gloveside to tie the game up at one.

Then midway through the second Schoen poked his second goal past the goalie to give the Muskies a 2-1 lead as the second period wrapped up.

Then in the third Schoen struck again securing the hat trick with another goal to give Sioux City a 3-1 lead. Before, Nick Pierre put another one past the goaltender to secure a 4-1 victory for the Muskies.