‘This is just a huge, huge opportunity for our community to grow’ – Progress on Scheels Field at the Miracle League continues

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After hearing from parents wanting another field, the Miracle League of Sioux City began looking for a partner to make it possible.

"When The Arena stepped forward and said 'Hey, we get the vision and we want to be part of it,' then it really became a reality. That we could build this full turf field that would be used by the Miracle League but also college softball and high school softball and youth baseball and softball. So, then Scheels was very willing to step in and caught the vision as well," said Kevin Negaard, Miracle League Board Member.

That vision… a place for Miracle League Players and the community as a whole to come together on one field.

After the partnerships came together, construction on Scheels Field began.

"It was a really quick process. I mean we started in probably November/ December of last year and within a year we're going to have this complex completed for the most part, where at least games can be played," said Negaard.

While it will serve Siouxland, Miracle League Executive Director Haley Meacham said the athletes can't wait to play ball for the first time on the new field.

"They just kept seeing, I mean really the field just started to come together within the last 2-3 weeks. They can see it just from our Miracle League field so, they're like we're so excited to play on this field!" said Meacham.

With this new field, they hope to serve both Miracle League players and community members for years to come.

"It's been a tremendous project for our community and for our families. For the first time, people with disabilities have become a priority. This whole complex is built with them in mind as the number one priority and then everybody else gets to use it after them," said Negaard.

For more information on the Miracle League of Sioux City, you can follow this link.