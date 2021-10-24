After a wet and gloomy Sunday we will dry up to start our work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- A wet and gloomy day has been felt all across the KTIV viewing area today. After rain showers rolled through the area starting late last night, we have kept the cool wet weather throughout most of the day.

Highs stayed in the 40s for many of us, and quite a few locations across Siouxland saw some decent rainfall. On Signal Hill, at KTIV we received .62” and Sioux Gateway Airport reported .38” of rain so far today.

As we make our way through this evening we will dry up as storms move to the east, but we will stay mostly cloudy through the rest of this evening.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s for many Siouxlanders with a northern breeze between 5 and 15 mph.

Looking ahead as we start our work week, we look to be staying dry for our Monday with near average temps, and more rain chances look to return later in our 10-day forecast.

