Kylar’s Riders charity gives to families in the NICU at UnityPoint – Health St. Luke’s

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some families in the NICU at Unity Point Health - St. Luke's got a surprise from Kylar's Riders Sunday.

After raising money from their charity motorcycle poker run during Hubbard Hoot Owl Days back in August, the organization was able to give close to $2,000 to families in the NICU.

The donation came in form of Visa gift cards so families can use the donations in any way they need.

Co-Founder of Kyler's Riders Brandon Woltman said seeing not only the biker community but the Siouxland community as a whole come together to help these families filled their hearts.

"Just giving them some positive light in this. They are struggling through a hard time, a hard season and we hope that this will help a little bit. And the words will hit a little bit more. And we want to continue to do this every year," said Woltman.

The donation hits close to home for Woltman and his wife as they started Kyler's Riders in Honor of their late daughter who passed away in the NICU and to give back to those families battling the same fight they did more than seven years ago.