Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Alliance Tournament=

Pool A=

Alliance def. Yuma, Colo., 25-11, 25-15

North Platte def. Alliance

North Platte def. Oelrichs, S.D., 25-0, 25-0

Yuma, Colo. def. North Platte, 25-16, 25-20

Pool B=

Chadron def. Hill City, S.D., 25-23, 25-19

Chadron def. Lakota Tech, S.D., 25-20, 25-10

Chadron def. Sidney, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23

Sidney def. Hill City, S.D., 25-27, 25-18, 25-23

Sidney def. Lakota Tech, S.D., 25-9, 25-16

River Cities Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-14, 25-7

Fifth Place=

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-16

Pool A=

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-10

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-7, 25-11

Pool B=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-21, 25-18

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-14

Omaha Roncalli def. South Sioux City, 25-10, 25-22

Third Place=

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-12, 25-23

