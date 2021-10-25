A windy day coming before more rain and storms move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of drying out across Siouxland after that rainy Sunday most of us experienced.

We’ll be staying dry tonight as well and under partly cloudy skies lows may be able to stay just a bit warmer in the upper 30s.

Tuesday turns into a very windy day for us as winds could gust to around 40 miles per hour.

That wind does bring in more warmth, however, with Tuesday afternoon highs probably reaching the upper 50s.

Our next storm system then rolls in Tuesday night with a chance of thunderstorms, some of which could even become a little strong with some gusty winds and hail not out of the question.

The chances of showers and thunderstorms continue to look very good through the day Wednesday as well with highs hitting the low to mid 50s.

Showers could continue into Wednesday night although most of the rain should get out of here for the day on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

What will the weather pattern do as next weekend arrives?

I'll have more about that in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.