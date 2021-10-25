Around Siouxland: Storm Lake Chills and Thrills

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - As Halloween gets closer, things are starting to get spooky out in Storm Lake, Iowa.

On Oct. 30, Storm Lake United will be hosting "Chills and Thrills" from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Trick-or-treaters can go to Storm lake's downtown area and get candy from select stores. On top of that, Buena Vista University's Student Organization will be creepin' around providing activities and games for kids.

To find out more about the event, follow this link.