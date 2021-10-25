Decreasing cloud cover Monday before gusty winds and rain return

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday was a wet and cool one in Siouxland with temperatures stuck in the 40s and rain falling for much of the day.



Cloud cover will linger around some for the morning hours but, as the day goes along, we will gradually see some sunshine breaking through.



We likely will not be able to completely shed the clouds but it will be nice to get things a little brighter!



Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 50s today with winds remaining light.



We will stay partly cloudy overnight but the wind will start to pick up some, keeping us near 40 degrees for lows.



It will turn downright blustery for our Tuesday with gusts possibly topping 40 miles per hour out of the southeast.



This may work to counteract the warmer temperatures we will see as we approach 60 degrees for highs.



Thunderstorms will become possible Tuesday night and a storm may manage to get strong in western Siouxland.



More on those gusty winds and the next chance of rain on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.