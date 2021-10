SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway in a small community in eastern South Dakota. The Jerauld County State’s Attorney on Sunday confirmed the homicide investigation in Wessington Springs involves one victim and that a suspect is in custody. Officials said a home in Wessington Springs is an active crime scene. The community is about 125 miles northwest of Sioux Falls. No other details were released.