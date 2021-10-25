Iowa National Guard welcomes first female enlisted infantry soldier

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) - An Ankeny woman has become the first female enlisted infantry soldier in the Iowa National Guard.

The Guard says Pfc. Taylor Patterson returned from basic training last month after joining in 2020 and enlisted infantry. She is now part of Company C, 168th Infantry.

Patterson says her support system at home and her drill sergeants during infantry school pushed her to succeed.

“There obviously was a lot of guys who didn’t think the females were able to do that, but I am like, I am proving it to you,” said Patterson.

In the U.S. Army, an infantry soldier learns a variety of skills, from squad tactics to close-quarter combat training.

In January 2016, the U.S. Army opened combat arms positions to women. Since then, the Guard says many women have sought to fill “front line” related jobs in the organization.

Patterson was not the first female to enlist as an 11B infantryman in the Iowa National Guard. But officials say previous women were unsuccessful in completing the 22-week training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“The Iowa National Guard needs people who are willing and able to take on the challenge of serving in the infantry; Pfc. Patterson is breaking barriers for others to follow,” said Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, The Adjutant General.

The Iowa National Guard consists of approximately 9,000 service members. Many of the soldiers and airmen train one weekend a month and two weeks a year.