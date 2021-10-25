Japan’s ruling party has setback in preview of Sunday’s vote

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party has split two parliamentary seats in byelections seen as a major test of its support ahead of a national vote next Sunday. Both seats are in the upper house of parliament, while the upcoming elections are for seats in the more powerful lower chamber. The Liberal Democratic Party had previously held both seats. Surveys indicate Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition will keep its majority in the lower house but will lose seats. Kishida told reporters the results of the past weekend’s vote were disappointing but he would take seriously the judgment of the voters.