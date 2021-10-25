Meet South Sioux City Fire Department’s new chief

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City, Nebraska, has a new fire chief. The public got to meet Terry Johnson before Monday night's city council meeting.

Johnson has 30 years of experience in fire service. Johnson previously worked as a firefighter in North Carolina. He moved to Mississippi for his first job as fire chief.

Johnson then worked in Georgia as a chief for a volunteer department, before moving to Junction City, Kansas.

Johnson said he wants to review the entire department to know where the department stands now, and where it needs to go in the future.

"So, there's going to be a lot of work on doing research and looking at where we're at. There's a lot of things that have been going on since I'm new to the department. So, I don't want to come in and disrupt the flow if I don't have to. So, I want to know what we're doing, where we're headed, plus get the input from the firemen on what they think we should be doing. Because they're the ones on the ground doing the work. So, we have to come together and build that team and then we'll figure out what we can do heading down the road," said Johnson.

Johnson added his door is always open to the community.

"I'm here to serve. I'm here to serve this community and I'm here to make this community even better. And that's what we're going to try to do is pick it up and make it better," said Johnson.

Johnson added he's looking forward to meeting everyone in the community, and opening partnerships.