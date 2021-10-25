Minnesota man arrested in northwest Iowa after high-speed pursuit

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A man from Minnesota was arrested Sunday after a high-speed pursuit through Clay and Dickinson counties.

The Spencer Police Department says 31-year-old Shawn Gaston of Fairmont is facing charges of eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon and several drug charges.

Authorities say the pursuit began at about 1 p.m. when Spencer Police and Clay County Deputies stopped an SUV in Spencer. When officers approached the vehicle, it reportedly fled the scene leading officers on a pursuit through Spencer. The pursuit continued out of Spencer with speeds exceeding 100 mph, eventually ending in the area west of Milford.

Authorities say the SUV left the roadway and became disabled, but the driver refused to get out of the vehicle. A High-Risk Entry and Arrest team was utilized, and Gaston was arrested at about 4:30 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation, at more charges are expected.