Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class C1=
Sub-district C1-4=
Malcolm def. Raymond Central
Sub-district C1-6=
West Point-Beemer def. Fort Calhoun, 19-25, 25-4, 25-18, 25-10
Sub-district C1-8=
Boone Central def. Madison, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9
Sub-district C1-9=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Central City, 25-7, 25-8, 25-8
St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-18, 25-9
Sub-district C1-10=
Minden def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-4, 25-10
Sub-district C1-12=
Ogallala def. Chadron, 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8
Class C2=
Sub-district C2-6=
Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15
Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18
Sub-district C2-10=
Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18
Class D1=
Sub-district D1-1=
Southern def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23
Class D2=
Sub-district D2-1=
Diller-Odell def. Sterling
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com
Information from: ScoreStream Inc.