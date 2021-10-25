Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

8:33 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class C1=

Sub-district C1-4=

Malcolm def. Raymond Central

Sub-district C1-6=

West Point-Beemer def. Fort Calhoun, 19-25, 25-4, 25-18, 25-10

Sub-district C1-8=

Boone Central def. Madison, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9

Sub-district C1-9=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Central City, 25-7, 25-8, 25-8

St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-23, 25-18, 25-9

Sub-district C1-10=

Minden def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-4, 25-10

Sub-district C1-12=

Ogallala def. Chadron, 24-26, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-8

Class C2=

Sub-district C2-6=

Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

Sub-district C2-10=

Amherst def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18

Class D1=

Sub-district D1-1=

Southern def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23

Class D2=

Sub-district D2-1=

Diller-Odell def. Sterling

Associated Press

