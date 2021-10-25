Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Colman-Egan def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-12, 25-17, 25-9
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21
Hot Springs def. Oelrichs, 25-9, 25-7, 25-10
Madison def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-18, 25-13
Northwestern def. North Central Co-Op, 25-15, 25-11, 25-6
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Lake Preston, 25-8, 25-18, 26-24
Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-18, 25-17, 25-9
