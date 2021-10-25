Norfolk Rescue Mission celebrates 25 years helping the community

Norfolk, Neb. (KTIV) - An organization in Norfolk, Nebraska, that provides housing and other services to the homeless and others is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The Norfolk Rescue Mission joined the Norfolk community in 1996. The mission provides programs and a place for people in need to stay. Leaders say it started off as an experiment to see if a town the size of Norfolk, could support a rescue mission. They say 25 years have proven there has been enough financial and community support to keep them in town so that they can stick to their mission.

"25 years ago we started with this is what we believe, this is who we are, this is what we do, and we've been able to uphold that in those 25 years. Obviously, we've modified things here and there to keep up with the times. But our core principles and our core doctrines like why we're here and what we believe is important, those things we haven't changed."

The mission will host its annual banquet with the theme being celebrating 25 years on Nov. 11 at Norfolk's Midtown Event Center. If you would like to make donations or buy tickets follow this link.