Northeast Community College no longer requiring masks indoors

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska has officially lifted its indoor mask mandate.

Masks are no longer required but strongly recommended. The decision was made last Thursday by the college recovery team and went into effect on Oct. 25. Administrators say now was an appropriate time to make the decision for several reasons.

"We really felt like as numbers continue to decrease in the state that now is an appropriate time because we just can't enforce it the same way across all of campus," said Amanda Nipp, Vice President of Student Services.

Nipp says faculty still have the ability to require masks in their classrooms and offices. She hopes those who continue to feel unsafe without masks, continue wearing them.