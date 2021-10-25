Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 75 in north Omaha died after being hit by two vehicles. Police say in a news release that the accident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday, when 32-year-old Cody Stiles, of Omaha, was hit by a Ford Escape in the northbound lanes of the highway, then hit again by another SUV. Stiles was pronounced dead at the scene. No occupants in the vehicles involved were injured. The crash shut down a section of the highway for about two hours.