Police: Remains found at park were missing Plattsmouth man

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in a park earlier this month were those of a Plattsmouth man who disappeared last year. Plattsmouth police and the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed Monday that the remains were 29-year-old Dalton Berens of Plattsmouth. Berens was reported missing in February 2020. His remains were found last week in a wooded area of Ryhlander Park in Plattsmouth close to where he lived. The cause of his death and the circumstances leading to his disappearance are still under investigation.