Skip to Content

Police: Remains found at park were missing Plattsmouth man

3:24 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in a park earlier this month were those of a Plattsmouth man who disappeared last year. Plattsmouth police and the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed Monday that the remains were 29-year-old Dalton Berens of Plattsmouth. Berens was reported missing in February 2020. His remains were found last week in a wooded area of Ryhlander Park in Plattsmouth close to where he lived. The cause of his death and the circumstances leading to his disappearance are still under investigation. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content