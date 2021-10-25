Prayer service held for those killed in Nebraska grain elevator shooting

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say an employee, who shot and killed a gunman at a Nebraska grain elevator, likely prevented further loss of life.

Authorities say 61-year-old Max Hoskinson was fired from his job at AgRex Elevator in Superior, Nebraska, last Thursday. He returned later in the afternoon with a handgun and shot three people.

Two of them, 53-year-old Darin Koepke, of Hadar, Nebraska, and 60-year-old Sandra Nelson, of Formoso, Kansas-- died.

Another employee retrieved a weapon from the elevator's office and fatally shot Hoskinson. Investigators say that act likely saved the lives of the other employees at the elevator.

People in Superior are mourning the loss of Koepke and Nelson. On Sunday a prayer service was held for the deceased.

One of Nelson's older sisters, Jackie Albertson, says she was overwhelmed by the community support.

"It just a great feeling to have this many people here pulling together for everyone that has been involved," said Albertson.