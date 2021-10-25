Proposed mine tests UK climate efforts ahead of UN meeting

WHITEHAVEN, England (AP) — A proposal to dig a new coal mine in northern England is dividing the British government just as it prepares to host a major climate conference. West Cumbria Mining wants to build Britain’s first deep coal mine in three decades to extract coking coal, which is used to make steel. The coal would be processed in Whitehaven, 340 miles (550 kilometers) northwest of London. But environmentalists are horrified by the idea. They say it sends a disastrous message on the eve of the United Nations climate conference. The two-week COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, will include world leaders, advocates, diplomats and scientists. It starts Oct. 31.