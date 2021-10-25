Road-blocking climate protesters resume campaign in London

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade have resumed a road-blocking campaign in London ahead of the United Nations’ annual climate conference. As commuters headed to work on Monday, demonstrators from the Insulate Britain campaign obstructed major roads into the capital’s financial centers. Some demonstrators glued themselves to the roads. The Metropolitan Police force said 52 people were arrested. To limit climate change, Insulate Britain wants the country’s Conservative government to make sure all homes are insulated. The resumption of the group’s roadblocking campaign comes days before the start of the U.N. Climate Change Conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow.