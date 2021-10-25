Saints capitalize on Seahawks’ mistakes for 13-10 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Brian Johnson kicked a 33-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in his NFL debut, and the New Orleans Saints capitalized on a series of Seattle mistakes for a 13-10 win over the Seahawks. Alvin Kamara carried the load for New Orleans and Jameis Winston made a handful of plays when needed. But the Saints escaped Seattle thanks largely to a series of blunders by the home team. Seattle was flagged for two crucial penalties on New Orleans’ deciding drive. Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith fell to 0-2 starting in place of the injured Russell Wilson, and Seattle has lost three straight overall.