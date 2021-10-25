School Board approves agreement between Sioux City Community School District and the Sioux City Education Association on hourly pay for extra duty categories

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Memorandum of Understanding between the Sioux City Community School District and the Sioux City Education Association was approved at Monday night's Sioux City Schools Board of Directors meeting.

The agreement addresses hourly pay for extra duty categories, outside the regular contract, like tutoring.

It will continue through September 30, 2024, or once the applicable ESSER III funds available to the District have been exhausted.

District leaders said they're trying to offer more tutoring serves for students.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said before this agreement, there was no negotiated rate encouraging staff to engage in the activity.

"When COVID occurred, we had learning loss. And the federal government has given us some money to try and close the gaps that were widened through that loss of learning. Simply put, students spending more time with our staff and individual and small group settings will help them focus on those areas where they're showing those gaps and improve those," said Dr. Paul Gausman.

Along with tutoring, they will also focus on summer school and interventions for students.