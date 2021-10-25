Officials detained, internet down in possible Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s information ministry says military forces have detained a number of Sudanese government figures. The country’s main pro-democracy group reported internet and phone outages Monday and called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup. Sudan has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests. Monday’s arrests followed weekend meetings between a U.S. special envoy and Sudanese military and civilian leaders in efforts to resolve the dispute.