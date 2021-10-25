Suspect in custody for allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times

ROYAL, IA (KTIV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing of a 26-year-old woman in Royal, Iowa.

The Sheriff's Office released a press release saying Matthew Young was arrested by Spencer police after fleeing the scene of the stabbing.

Officials allege Young stabbed Cassandra Bicking, 26, multiple times Sunday afternoon in Royal. Bicking was transported to the Spencer hospital for serious injuries.

Spencer Police arrested young near his residence in Spencer and he was taken to the Clay County Jail.

Young is charged with attempted murder, a Class "B" felony, willful injury, a Class "C" felony, and going armed with intent, a Class "D" felony. The press release said the stabbing is under investigation and more charges are expected.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Spencer Police Department, Royal Fire and Rescue, the Spencer Hospital and Bud's Service.