TikTok star pleads not guilty to double murder in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A TikTok star with nearly a million online followers pleaded not guilty on Monday to shooting and killing his newly estranged wife and a man she was with last week at a San Diego high-rise. Prosecutors say Ali Abulaban had surreptitiously installed a listening device on his 5-year-old daughter’s tablet device, and when he heard his wife and another man talking, he went to her apartment and shot them to death. The Union-Tribune reports that after the shootings, Abulaban, still armed, picked up his daughter from school. Prosecutors say the 29-year-old is a TikTok star known as JinnKid.