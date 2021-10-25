UN: Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020

GENEVA (AP) — The World Meteorological Organization reports that greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record high last year and increased at a faster rate than the annual average for the last decade. In its annual report on heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, the United Nations weather agency said Monday that concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide were all above levels in the pre-industrial era. The report says the 2020 increase was higher than the annual average over the last decade despite a 5.6% drop in carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels due to COVID-19 restrictions. The report’s release came days before the start of a U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.