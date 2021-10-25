UN: Iran executes people at `alarming rate’ — 250 in 2020

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. human rights investigator says Iran executed over 250 people, including at least four child offenders, in 2020 and so far this year has carried out 230 executions that included nine women and one child who was executed in secret. Javaid Rehman told the U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee Monday that Iran continues to implement the death penalty “at an alarming rate.” He said that “the absence of official statistics and lack of transparency around executions means that this practice escapes scrutiny resulting in serious abuses preventing accountability.” Amnesty International says Iran topped Mideast executions last year, Rehman said that beyond executions, the overall human rights situation in Iran “remains grim.”