Wife of jailed Turkish activist says case is ‘inexplicable’

ISTANBUL (AP) — The wife of a jailed philanthropist at the center of a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and 10 Western nations says her husband’s imprisonment is inexplicable. Ayse Bugra said in comments published Monday on Halk TV’s website that “there’s no way this situation can be explained either logically or legally.” Her husband, Osman Kavala, has been in prison for four years awaiting trial on charges many view as unfounded. Last week the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the U.S., Germany and France, called for Kavala’s release. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned their statement and said he had ordered them to be declared persona non grata, paving the way for them to be removed from Turkey.