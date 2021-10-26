Around Siouxland: Siouxland Polar Plunge

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This Saturday, volunteers will be taking a plunge into some icy water to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.

The Siouxland Polar Plunge is set to happen on Oct. 30 at O'Connor Heating and Cooling on Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City.

Individuals and groups are invited to participate in the plunge by plunging solo or as a team, tossing a boss, sponsoring an individual or team, or volunteering at the event. If plunging into frigid water is not your thing, you can register as a chicken to raise funds and receive a T-shirt and other prizes.

Registration begins at 10:45 a.m., with the actual plunge starting at noon.

You can learn more about the plunge and how to donate here.