Woodbury County Auditor’s Office to be open Saturday for in-person absentee voting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With city and school district elections, in Iowa, just a week away some Siouxlanders are getting ready to go out and vote, but, not enough according to Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

He says the number of absentee ballots received has dropped dramatically. To bring in more absentee ballots, the Woodbury County Auditor's Office will be open on Saturday, October 30th, for in person absentee voting.

The office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Any registered voter in Woodbury County can stop in, and cast their ballot in the election.

"There are very competitive (races) here in Sioux City for city council, and also the nine people vying for the three open spots on the school board," said Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill. "There is some interest in that, but we just want people to know there is an election going on and if they've got an absentee ballot it has to be in our hands by the time the polls close at 8 o'clock."

If you are not registered to vote in Woodbury County, you can still show up and vote on Saturday at the auditor's office. As long as you have the required documents to prove your identity and residency, you can vote. Or, if someone from the same voting precinct can attest to who you are, you can cast a ballot on Saturday.