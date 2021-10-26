Blustery winds Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms arriving overnight

**Wind Advisory for Lincoln, Lyon and Osceola Counties from 10 AM to 7 PM Tuesday**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Ahead of our next storm system, winds will be picking up through the morning hours and gusts could top 45 miles per hour during the afternoon.



These southeast winds will coincide with cloud cover also increasing.



Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s today, though it may not feel like it with those strong winds in place!



Some drizzle will be possible in the evening hours before more widespread showers and thunderstorms develop after midnight.



A storm may manage to get strong overnight in northeast Nebraska with winds and possibly some hail as the risks.



Rainfall could be heavy at times and, by the time the rain ends late Wednesday night, many of us look to end up in the one to two inch range.



Wednesday will be soggy with temperatures struggling to warm more than a degree or two through the day.



More on today's wind and the incoming rain on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.