Family: Deputy’s conviction for killing is ‘partial justice’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An attorney says the family of a mentally ill man who died in a California police shooting received only partial justice after jurors convicted a sheriff’s deputy of assault with a gun but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Andrew Hall was convicted Tuesday in Contra Costa County and could now face up to 17 years in prison. Prosecutors are considering whether to retry him for manslaughter in the 2018 death of 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda. Hall shot the man nine times as he led deputies on a slow-speed chase in Danville.