Greece: Search for missing migrants after dinghy sinks

3:19 am National news from the Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have launched a search and rescue operation off the coast of the eastern island of Chios after a dinghy transporting migrants from the coast of Turkey sank early Tuesday. The coast guard said 20 people had been rescued and a further seven were believed to still be missing. A rescue helicopter and two coast guard vessels as well as nearby private boats are taking part in the operation to try to find the missing migrants.

Associated Press

