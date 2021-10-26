Healthbeat 4: Why you need to pay attention to your skin

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Julie Leiding is currently dealing with her third bout of skin cancer, and this time it isn't on her skin.

"So when I was first diagnosed with melanoma was in 1988. It was a mole on the middle of my back. In a routine mammogram, in 2018, they found a lump in my breast, and then when they did a biopsy, it came back it was melanoma and it was in a lymph node in my breast. Early 2020 January, they considered me cancer-free, but then I had a recurrence... I get quarterly PET scans, and it's now in my liver," said Leiding.

Leiding is part of a trial for a new drug to treat melanoma, but she warns skin cancer doesn't care about age, gender or race.

"It just doesn't matter. It's just important. Just go once a year to your DERM and, and get a skin check. For me, I was screening for breast cancer. In that routine screening for breast cancer they found melanoma, so that pretty much saved my life," said Leiding.

Ashley Pollema is a nurse practitioner at MercyOne Moville Family Medicine. Pollema tells her patients to follow A-B-C-D when checking their skin.

A: is it asymmetrical?

B: are the borders different?

C: is the coloring abnormal?

D: diameter…is the mark growing?

If those questions are answered with yes, then it is time to make an appointment with your primary care provider who then may refer you to a dermatologist for further testing.

"Most people think about it as like a mole that is changed or anything like that. But actually, it can just be a plaque formation that just looks like a different color, even manifest as a rash," said Pollema.

Pollema and Leiding both said skin screenings are virtually pain-free, and if a mark needs to be removed, you are numbed.

Skin cancer is commonly related to the sun, and doctors push the importance of wearing sunscreen. Pollema worries about the farmers in Siouxland, who spend a lot of time working out in the sun.

"We have a big rural farming population, we also have a lot of people that work on the roads. And they obviously aren't going to be wearing long-sleeved T-shirts during 100-degree weather. But it's very important to apply sunscreen and especially one of the places that people forget to apply sunscreen or their ears," said Pollema.