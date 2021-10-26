Many progressives grudgingly accepting smaller economic bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many progressives have started lining up behind an emerging social and environment bill that’s neither as big or bold as they’d wanted. They’re faced with that decision because an outnumbered but potent band of party moderates have enjoyed a disproportionate say in shaping the measure. Democrats rolled past unanimous Republican opposition in August and pushed a 10-year, $3.5 trillion fiscal blueprint of the plan through Congress. But with talks continuing, the actual package seems likely be around half that size. Some of its prized initiatives like free community college and fines against utilities using carbon-spewing fuels are being jettisoned, and others are being curtailed.