Millennial Money: Scary money tasks to tackle now

Caregiving for your parents and figuring out what happens to your finances when you die are things no one wants to think about until they have to. But planning for them now can spare you and your loved ones a lot of hassle later on. The pandemic may have forced you to have frank discussions with your parents about their health care situation. Use that momentum to approach conversations about caregiving with your parents. When it comes to estate planning, know that it is not just for the wealthy. There are many aspects to estate planning, such as making a will or creating an advance health care directive.