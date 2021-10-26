Norfolk Police Division offers tips on staying safe this Halloween

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - With Halloween quickly approaching, it's important to do everything you can to keep the entire family safe. Officers at the Norfolk Police Division are offering some helpful tips for celebrating the holiday.

Officers say parents should always accompany younger children when trick-or-treating. They say a helpful tool is to put reflective tape on children's costumes so parents know where they are. Older children should always travel in groups and parents should know where they are.

Drivers should be careful and extra vigilant since children will be crossing streets during trick-or-treating. Officers say always go to well-lit homes and never enter the house of a stranger.

"Police departments all over the country are saying these very same things. It's just a friendly reminder. Sometimes we forget. It's just simply something to bring that back to people's attention and make sure they are having those discussions with the kids," said Captain Chad Reiman of the Norfolk Police Division.

Officers remind everyone, when getting your treats, make sure the packaging has not been tampered with, and the treat is store-bought.