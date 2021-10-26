North Dakota man enters Alford plea in killing of girl, 14

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man has entered an Alford plea in the death of a 14-year-old girl who authorities said was strangled and stabbed more than 20 times in a random attack outside a store in June. Arthur Kollie entered the plea Monday in the death of Jupiter Paulsen. With the plea, the 22-year-old Fargo man maintains his innocence, but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction. Charging documents say a sanitation worker saw Kollie attack the girl the morning of June 4 outside a Party City store in Fargo. The witness told police he saw Kollie strangling her.