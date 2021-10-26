Poland’s president discusses security with King of Jordan

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II of Jordan has traveled to Poland for talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda. The two leaders met at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw to discuss security and defense cooperation, according to the president’s office. The office said the high-level contacts on Tuesday reflected that “Jordan is a valued and reliable partner for Poland in the Middle East region.” It said joint projects by Polish and Jordanian special forces were part of the defense discussion. Jordan also is a customer of Poland’s defense industry. An agreement on cooperation in culture, science and education was signed during the king’s visit.