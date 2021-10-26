Police make arrest in killing of 18-year-old in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have made an arrest in the shooting death earlier this month of an 18-year-old man. Police say in a news release that the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Justyn Wagner on Monday and booked him into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons counts. Wagner is accused in the killing of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill. Officers called to the scene of the shooting on Oct. 18 found Hill mortally wounded on the sidewalk. Hill died at an Omaha hospital.