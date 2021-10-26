Rain and storms to develop tonight and continue through Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind was gusty and clouds were taking over today as our next storm system approaches the area.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop tonight and a few of those cells could be rather strong with some hail possible with lows near 50.

Rain is then going to stay with us throughout the day on Wednesday with a slight chance of a few thunderstorms as well with highs staying rather cool in the low 50s.

Some rain showers will continue into Wednesday night as the system slowly exits to the east with cooler lows in the low 40s.

Rainfall amounts will be pretty impressive with areas of Siouxland probably seeing 1 to 2 inches of rain with central and eastern Siouxland having the best chance of the heavier totals.

While eastern Siouxland could see a few lingering showers Thursday morning, most of us will be drier as the skies clear out a little bit with highs in the low to mid 50s with a gusty wind.

Will our weather pattern quiet down as we head into Halloween weekend?

