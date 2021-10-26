Russia’s coronavirus deaths mark another high

MOSCOW (AP) — The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia has reached another high amid a surge in infections that forced the Kremlin to order most Russians to stay off work starting this week. The national coronavirus task force reported 1,106 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday, the most since the start of the pandemic. The number brought the country’s pandemic death toll to 232,775, Europe’s biggest by far. In a move intended to stem the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7. Sales of airline tickets and hotel bookings at Russian Black Sea resorts surged at the news of the extended holiday.