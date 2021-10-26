Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD): What to look out for and how to combat seasonal depression

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As Winter approaches and Siouxlanders start breaking out heavier jackets and warmer clothes, there's something else to be aware of. It's seasonal depression.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder affects 5% of adults, around 40% of the year.

Signs and symptoms include fatigue and difficulty sleeping, big changes in appetite, impaired concentration, irritable moods and not being interested in things you normally like to do.

Victoria Mason, Therapy Team Lead for Siouxland Mental Health, said there are ways to combat seasonal depression.

"If you want your at-home cures, you can start with a healthy sleep routine, healthy diet and exercise. Plenty of outdoor time. If you've tried that and you notice it's not really getting any better, we're still feeling kind of funky. You can talk to your general doctor about a medication that might work well for you," said Mason. "Some people find that therapy for a few weeks, really really helpful. Starting an anti-depressant might be really helpful. Or getting into a group that can be really awesome. Especially fighting those isolated days," she said.

Mason said isolation can be a social cue that your loved one might not be feeling great.

"Make sure that they're responding to you within a couple of days. And if they're really far behind you might want to reach out. Give them a call instead of a text. Try another form of communication. But, it's those people who start to isolate that we might want to touch base with and go hey, you okay? Because it's okay if you're not okay," said Mason.

It's okay to seek help when recognizing the signs of seasonal depression.

"Seasonal depression is nothing you did wrong. Nobody raises their hand or goes to Hy-Vee and orders it. So, it's not a choice. It's just something that's come up. There's no shame in your game if you're needing to deal with it. You've just got to find the appropriate places to call," said Mason.

Mason added if you can't make it outside because of the cold, you can still get some of that natural light, by being in a space with lots of windows.

She added regular depression comes in waves and can last for months, followed by periods of relief. Seasonal depression will surface when winter and darkness hit and eases around Easter when it begins to warm up again.

If you're looking for help combating seasonal or regular depression you can find resources from Siouxland Mental Health by following this link.