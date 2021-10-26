Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Sheldon, Unity Christian, and Bishop Heelan punch tickets to Cedar Rapids
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL--
Bishop Heelan 3 Lewis Central 1 F
Wynot 3 Stuart 1 F
Norfolk 3 Grand Island 0 F
Unity Christian 3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0 F
Pierce 3 Battle Creek 0 F
Wisner-Pilger 3 Guardian Angels CC 2 F
Oakland-Craig 3 Pender 0 F
Creighton 3 Plainview 1 F
Dowling Catholic 3 SC East 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 Sioux Center 1 F
Schuyler 3 South Sioux City 2 F
Crofton 3 Wakefield 0 F
Hartington CC 3 Wausa 2 F