Stanton County Sheriff celebrates over 40 years in law enforcement

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - For four decades, Mike Unger has promised to serve and protect the people of the community and county in which he works.

"I just really enjoy helping people," said Sheriff Mike Unger of Stanton County, Nebraska.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger just started his 41st year in law enforcement. His career started at the age of 18, in 1981, with the U.S. Army as a military policeman in West Germany. After he got out of the military, he moved to his hometown of Norfolk, where here he served as a police officer from 1983 to 1986.

In 1986. Unger became a sheriff's deputy in Stanton County, eventually being appointed sheriff in 1993 after the sheriff at the time retired mid-term. Since then Unger has won every election as sheriff.

"It's been very rewarding and I hope to get re-elected next year and continue to go forward," said Sheriff Unger.

Unger says there's one thing he hopes to keep doing as he continues serving Stanton County.

"I really just hope to continue to do what I believe is the right thing, continue to do good community service to the citizens that elect me," added Sheriff Unger.

Unger says, ultimately, it's been a great career.

"I wouldn't change anything, I wouldn't go back and do anything different. There's been good days there's been bad days but ultimately it's one of the most rewarding professions out there. It's just not for everyone, it's not an easy job and anyone that thinks it is, is truly mistaken," said Sheriff Unger.

Sheriff Unger says that after 40 plus years of service, he will always be proud of his work, no matter what happens in the next election.