Struggle is real when most Big Ten offenses enter red zone

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Most Big Ten offenses are struggling when they move inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. The 14 teams have combined for the conference’s lowest scoring rate in at least 10 years in the so-called red zone. Big Ten offenses have scored on 81% of their trips inside the 20. That includes touchdowns on 56%. Both marks are lowest among the Power Five conferences and ninth among the 10 FBS leagues. Ohio State is the outlier. The Buckeyes lead the nation with touchdowns on better than 79% of their red-zone possessions and they’re tied for fifth in overall scoring at almost 97%.