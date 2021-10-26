Tense quiet after Sudan coup, protesters block some roads

CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters have blocked some roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires. They are demanding a return to civilian rule, after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to discuss the military takeover in a closed-door meeting Tuesday. Meanwhile, the prime minister and other senior officials in the transitional government continue to be held at a military camp on the outskirts of the capital of Khartoum, a day after their arrest Monday. Western government have called for the release of the civilian leaders and the U.S. suspended $700 million in emergency aid.