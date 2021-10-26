Wind Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,

northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the

Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

