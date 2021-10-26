Wind Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Lyon County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&